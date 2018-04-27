A woman was captured on video smashing the front window of a Popeye's restaurant, apparently angry because her Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soft drink. Michael George reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police are looking for a woman captured on surveillance video smashing the front window of a Popeyes restaurant with a chair, apparently angry because her $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soft drink.

It happened at a Popeyes on Forest Avenue in Staten Island Sunday, according to the New York Police Department. Security video shows the woman flipping off employees, then picking up a sign and throwing it. Finally, she uses a chair to smash a window.

An employee who didn't want to be identified told News 4 the customer was drunk, and angry because the $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soda. Employees tried to explain that the deal includes an order of Wicked Chicken strips plus a side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce, but does not include a soft drink. They told her she was confused and may have been thinking of Wendy's $4 meal deal, but she was so irate she couldn't be reasoned with, the employee said.

"Hopefully they find her, I don't want her in this store," the employee said.

The NYPD is asking for help identifying the woman, last seen wearing a pink bandana, black jacket and jeans. Police think she's an adult between 18 and 25, though the tantrum she threw over a soda suggests otherwise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.