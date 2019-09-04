In this Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, a passenger arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines.

An American woman was arrested in the Philippines on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle a six-day-old baby onto a U.S.-bound flight, authorities said.

Jennifer Erin Talbot attempted to smuggle a baby out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, according Marlon Toledo of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). An investigation is underway.

Talbot was arrested after attempting to hide the infant in her hand-luggage, according to Grafton Medina of the NBI.

Talbot was attempting to board a Delta flight to Detroit but could not provide documents for the infant, he said. She was ultimately bound for Columbus, Ohio, he added.

The NBI confirmed to NBC News that the baby is now with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.