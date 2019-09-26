Wisconsin Inmate's Confession Released by Steven Avery's Attorney

A Wisconsin inmate's handwritten letter confessing to the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, the woman whose death sparked Neflix’s “Making a Murderer” docu-series, has been released. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

A Wisconsin inmate's handwritten letter confessing to the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, the woman whose death sparked Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” docu-series, has been released.

An attorney for Steven Avery, the man who was convicted in Halbach’s death but has repeatedly claimed his innocence, tweeted images of the seven-page confession from Joseph Evans Jr., telling her followers "you be the judge of the credibility."

"I'm fully aware that you know who I am," Evans wrote. "But there's a lot to all of this then [sic] what you know. I will explain all of that because I'm ready to jump ship with the state. I was used by them. but I'm ready to move forward with all I know."

The letter was written as a claim to a recent $100,000 reward attorney Kathleen Zellner said was being offered by a "concerned citizen, for the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach."

In his letter, Evans, who is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin, writes that he was on his way home from Sheboygan and stopped at Avery's Salvage Yard to look for an auto part. He was directed to another building on the property and on his way back he hit a woman who stepped out in front of his car.

"A lady stepped out in front of my vehicle and I hit her. She fell to the ground and hitted [sic] her head on a large rock," he wrote. "I got out to check on her but she was unconscious and her head was starting to bleed on her right tempal [sic] side where she hit the rock."

He then admits to being scared, taking "about 6 different kinds of 'pills'" and covering up what happened by entering Avery's trailer, taking his gun and then using bloody Band-Aids and tissues to frame him.

The letter came with a deposit slip for Zellner to put $2,000 in his commissary account before he would release his full story, which he wants $250,000 for, should it exonerate Avery.

Zellner had previously said the confession was "worthless unless it is corroborated," but added that she was working on it.

The confession was apparently given to filmmakers of the upcoming “Convicting a Murderer” series, according to Newsweek.

Avery and his nephew, who were the subjects of Netflix's hit series “Making a Murderer,” are serving life sentences for the 2005 murder of Halbach.

The series follows Avery and Dassey as they try to overturn their convictions. Avery had argued that his conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

The series spawned conjecture about the pair's innocence, but those who worked on the cases accused the filmmakers of leaving out key pieces of evidence and presenting a biased view of what happened.

Both Avery and Dassey are still fighting for freedom in the case.

"To Steven's followers: Do not be discouraged by recent events," Zellner tweeted. "We have some very credible tips and when verified we will send to LE. No more publicity stunts!! No more deposit slips!!!"