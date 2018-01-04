White House Banning Personal Cell Phone Use for Staffers, Guests in the West Wing - NBC 10 Philadelphia
The move comes a day after details were revealed from an explosive new book about the inner-workings of the Trump administration

    People who work or visit the White House will no longer be allowed to use their personal cell phones in the West Wing starting next week, NBC News reported.

    "The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, "therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing."

    While the White House has reportedly been weighing the move since November, its official announcement comes a day after details were revealed from an explosive new book about the inner-workings of the Trump administration — which prompted an attorney for Trump to send "cease and desist" letters to a former senior adviser who is quoted widely in the book.

