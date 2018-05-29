Dog Gives Thank You Kisses to Maine Firefighter Who Rescued Him

Officer Steve McDonald snapped this photo of a roof rescue involving a dog that has since gone viral

A dog stranded on a roof in Maine was pawsitively grateful to the firefighter who rescue him, showing his appreciation by giving the first responder thank you kisses.

Wells police said the dog managed to get on the roof of the home over the weekend through an open window on the second floor. Authorities received several calls reporting the stranded dog and one worried onlooker stood guard near the house until first responders arrived.





When firefighters and police arrived, Capt. Jeff Nawfel of the Wells Fire Department climbed a ladder to reach the dog and coaxed the pooch back into the home, but not before the canine thanked him with a few wet kissed.

Officer Steve McDonald captured the sweet moment in a now-viral photo.

"Thank you kisses to Captain Nawfel! It's pawsatively love! Is there anything more stunning than an animal expressing gratitude?!" Wells police wrote on Facebook.

