Video of Police Officer Choking Black Man at Waffle House Sparks Outrage - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Video of Police Officer Choking Black Man at Waffle House Sparks Outrage

He can be heard on video yelling, "Get your hands off of me" after being slammed to the pavement by the officer

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Video of Police Officer Choking Black Man at Waffle House Sparks Outrage
    Ron Koeberer/Getty Images/Aurora Creative
    In this file photo, police tape is shown.

    National concerns about police use of force have been renewed after a police officer from North Carolina was caught on camera choking a black man at a Waffle House restaurant, NBC News reported.

    Widely-viewed cellphone video shows 22-year-old Anthony Wall being choked by a white police officer. He was then slammed to the pavement by the officer, and can be heard yelling "Get your hands off of me!" and "Get your supervisor out here!" 

    The local police department said it is continuing to interview witnesses and gather additional video as part of a wider investigation into the incident. The Onslow County District Attorney also said his office is investigating the incident, and has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist. 

    Wall was charged with disorderly conduct in public as well as resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer. He was released following the incident. It is unclear what led to the altercation between Wall and workers at the restaurant. Waffle House said in a statement that it is looking into the arrest to "gather all the facts." 

    Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

    [NATL] Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

    Triple the surprise, then triple that surprise. Three moms in New York welcomed triplets at the same hospital, all within weeks of each other.

     

    (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices