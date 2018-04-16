SUV That Plunged Into Calif. River Found, 2 Bodies Inside - NBC 10 Philadelphia
SUV That Plunged Into Calif. River Found, 2 Bodies Inside

By Kelly Whitney

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    The members of the Thottapilly family -- father Sandeep, 42, mother Soumya, 38, and their two children, son Siddhant, 12, and daughter Saachi, 9 --"suddenly stopped communicating with family in Valencia'' last Thursday, and a notice of the family's absence was posted Monday on Facebook as a "Missing'' poster. The search continued Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    Two bodies found in a submerged SUV in a swollen Northern California river have been identified as the father and daughter of a missing Valencia family.

    A third body that was recovered Friday has been identified as the mother of the family.

    The search continues for the 12-year-old son.

    The Thottapilly family -- father Sandeep, 42, mother Soumya, 38, and their two children, son Siddhant, 12, and daughter Saachi, 9 -- was driving from Portland, Oregon to San Jose when they disappeared.

    The driver was pulling into a pullout during heavy rains when the SUV went over the edge, according to sheriff's officials.

    On April 6, a vehicle was reportedly submerged in the Eel River, a little north of the town of Leggett, during heavy rains. A search for the vehicle was called off when it became too dangerous for rescuers.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday, searchers combed the riverbanks and located personal items, which were identified as belonging to the Tottapillys by family members.

    Parts of what appears to be a maroon Honda Pilot -- the same SUV the family was in on their road trip vacation -- were also found, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

