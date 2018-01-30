More Than 50,000 US Bridges Deemed 'Structurally Deficient'

Tens of thousands of bridges across the United States — enough to nearly stretch from New York City to Miami if laid end to end — have been deemed "structurally deficient," according to a new report.

NBC News found cases where pieces of bridges fell to the roadway, endangering drivers like Mike Peterson, who wasn't seriously hurt when a chunk of one Utah bridge smashed through his windshield.



"Another six to eight inches, you might not be talking to me today," Peterson said.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association combed through government data to find that 54,259 American bridges are structurally deficient. The nation's infrastructure is expected to be a topic of President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night.