3 Students Arrested Separately at Stoneman Douglas HS

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to the Parkland school on Tuesday while another student faces charges over an online threat and a deputy was suspended for falling asleep on the job, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests over the weapons were separate and unrelated. One student pulled out a 2-inch knife during an altercation with a female student, leading to the arrest, according to the arrest report.

The other student had a 9-inch knife in his backpack that was found after school officials were alerted to it on Tuesday by a student who saw it during a school bus ride on Monday.

A separate Stoneman Douglas student faces a misdemeanor charge for making a threat on social media.

"A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat," BSO said in a statement. "In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets. The detective said both photos had threatening messages; one message was directed to a person named 'Josh.'"

The teenager was held under Florida's Baker Act and taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation.

Separately, BSO deputy Moises Carotti was suspended with pay on Tuesday after a student advised a BSO sergeant that Carotti was asleep in his patrol car near the 1200 building, the building where the Feb. 14 shooting in which 17 people died occurred, according to BSO.

The sergeant went up to Carotti's patrol car and "knocked on the window to get Carotti’s attention, who appeared to be sleeping," BSO said in a statement.

BSO said Carotti's suspension is pending an outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused Parkland school tragedy gunman Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing at the school on Monday. His attorney said Tuesday that a $500,000 bond imposed on him is out of proportion to the offense.

