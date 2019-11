Becoming a U.S. citizen may get a lot more expensive, and groups are urging legal permanent residents to apply as soon as possible, NBC News reported.

The Trump administration wants to increase the cost of citizenship applications by 83% for roughly 9 million immigrants eligible to become U.S. citizens.

The administration is also seeking to transfer $207.6 million from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).