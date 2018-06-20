Trump Admin's 'Tent Cities' Cost More Than Keeping Migrant Kids With Parents: Official - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump Admin's 'Tent Cities' Cost More Than Keeping Migrant Kids With Parents: Official

HHS is "aggressively looking for potential sites" for more "tent cities," the official said

Published 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Admin's 'Tent Cities' Cost More Than Keeping Migrant Kids With Parents: Official
    HHS
    La afueras del centro temporal de Tornillo, donde actualmente se encuentran varios niños inmigrantes.

    It costs $775 per person per night to hold migrant children separated from their parents in new "tent cities," an official at the Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News.

    The urgency of bringing in security, air conditioning, medical workers and other government contractors is the reason for the high cost, which far surpasses that of routinely staffed structures, according to the official and several former officials.

    It costs $256 per person per day to keep children in permanent HHS facilities like Casa Padre in Brownsville, Texas, and $298 per resident per day to keep children with their parents in detention centers like Customs and Immigration Enforcement facility in Dilley, Texas.

    HHS is "aggressively looking for potential sites" for more "tent cities" to accommodate the surge of migrant children separated from their parents under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal border crossing, the source said.

    A Look at the Migrant Children Detainment Center in Tornillo, Texas

    [NATL] A Look at the Migrant Children Detainment Center in Tornillo, Texas

    On Friday, the U.S. Government began bringing migrant children separated from their parents to a new tent city detention center in Tornillo, Texas. This footage was shot outside the facility.

    (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices