Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened to having 60 mph maximum sustained winds as it continues to threaten islands in the Caribbean Sea.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory on Monday, Dorian was located 225 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The storm is moving west at a speed of 14 mph.

To become a hurricane, a storm must have maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater.

The storm, which will begin moving west-northwest later Monday, could briefly become a hurricane Wednesday or Thursday before weakening as it travels through the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola.

"Slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the eastern Caribbean Sea," the NHC said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica, Martinique and Grenada.

"Interests in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of Dorian as watches could be required as early as later today," NHC said in a statement.

Miami Fire Rescue crews are preparing to possibly be sent to Puerto Rico in advance of the storm's possible landfall.

The center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands later on Monday and will move into the eastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday, according to the NHC.