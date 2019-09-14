Travel Agent Scammed Delta Out of $1.75M in Frequent Flyer Miles

In this July 14, 2016, file photo, a Delta Airlines plane takes off at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The managing partner of a small, Chicago-based travel agency is accused of scamming Delta out of nearly $2 million worth of frequent flyer miles, NBC News reported.

Gennady Podolsky, a 43-year-old dual Ukrainian and American citizen, was arraigned on wire-fraud charges Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on 12 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Podolsky used travel agency customers' trips to manipulate the airline's corporate reward program.