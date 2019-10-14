A fiery car crash on railroad tracks in Rockland County Sunday afternoon killed two people, including a high school student, injured another and suspended the NJ Transit rail service into Monday morning. Katherine Creag reports.

Witnesses say the vehicle fell from Route 304 overpass in New York above the tracks between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet. The vehicle with three passengers reportedly crashed with another car before plunging off the overpass and caught fire.

Locals call the area that's known for serious accidents the "dead man's curve."

Aisha Radoncic, 17, was the driver of the vehicle and it's unclear how she lost control of the vehicle but Pearl River School District student Altin Nezaj, 17, and Sanih Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn were killed in the incident, according to school officials and Orangetown police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident was not injured, police said but they could not immediately provide other details of how the crash occurred.

A number of neighbors in the area grabbed home fire extinguishers to try and put out the flames while others tried prying open the passenger doors to help the man and woman inside, witnesses say.

"When I got there I heard this girl screaming," said Joe Geppner, one of the witnesses who tried to put out the fire. He says he thought he had put the fire out but when firefighters pulled a woman and a man from the vehicle, the flames started back up.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze under control but rail service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet in Pearl River, officials say.

An ongoing investigation may impact the service into Monday morning.

Another Pearl River High School student was also critically injured, district officials said.

"When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time, " said Pearl River School District Superintendent Marco F. Pochintesta.

In addition, Pochintesta says counselors will be available for students on Monday.