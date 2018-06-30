Sweltering Heat Wave Bakes Large Part of Nation as July 4th Approaches - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Sweltering Heat Wave Bakes Large Part of Nation as July 4th Approaches

It was so hot in Chicago Saturday that water was sprayed onto the Michigan Avenue Bridge to cool it down

Published at 1:20 AM EDT on Jul 1, 2018

    A widespread heat wave is expanding across large parts of the country and has some parts of the nation experiencing triple-digit temperatures for the weekend leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

    An estimated 120 million Americans are under some form of heat warning or advisory, stretching from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Arkansas to New York and parts of New Hampshire.

    Even places where temperatures don't quite reach 100 degrees will still feel like they did, according to Dave Samuel, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. It was so hot in Chicago Saturday that water was sprayed onto the Michigan Avenue Bridge to cool it down.

