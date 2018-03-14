Fla. School Shooting Suspect to Be Arraigned on Attempted Murder Charges

On the one month anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in Florida history, the 19-year-old charged with killing 17 students and staff inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to appear in a Broward County courtroom.

Nikolas Cruz, who police say went into the Parkland school he once attended and opened fire on February 14th, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of first degree attempted murder for the 17 people who were injured in the shooting.

Cruz was indicted last week on all charges – including 17 counts of premeditated first degree murder – by a grand jury and was arraigned on the murder charges. He had previously waived his right to appear at court hearings, but sources told NBC News that he is expected to appear Wednesday.

The latest court hearing comes one day after prosecutors in the case announced they will seek the death penalty against Cruz in the case. Cruz's attorneys have said he would plead guilty if the death penalty was not pursued in the Valentine's Day massacre.

The office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice of its intentions Tuesday. The action by prosecutors Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Cruz, has said there were so many warning signs that Cruz was mentally unstable and potentially violent, and that the death penalty might be going too far.