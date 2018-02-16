Md. Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to School: Police

A student at Clarksburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested for bringing a gun to school, police say. Jackie Bensen reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

A day after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Florida, a student in Montgomery County, Maryland, was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to his school, police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alwin Chen, of Germantown, at Clarksburg High School Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a school resource officer received information that Chen might have a weapon, Montgomery County police said.

After pulling Chen out of class, the officer asked Chen if he had a weapon on him. Chen replied that he had a handgun in his book bag and a knife in his front shirt pocket, police said.

The officer then took the loaded 9mm handgun and knife and arrested Chen without incident, police said.

Chen has been charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer, the AP reported. It was also not immediately clear why Chen brought the gun to school or who the firearm belonged to.

"This illegal and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community. Weapons of any type are not permitted on or near school property. Any student caught with a weapon will be referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly," the school's principal said in a letter to parents.

Superintendent Jack Smith sent a message to parents and students about emergency preparedness following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Smith said emergency drills, the School Resource Officer program and building infrastructure are ways the schools have prepared for possible shootings.