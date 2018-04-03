Stella Artois bottle caps are see at a Ukrainian bottling plant n in this March 3, 2017, file photo, with (inset) an image showing one step in how to identify bottles affected by an April 2, 2018, recall.

Anyone with bottles of Stella Artois at home may want to check the labels — the beer company is recalling some packs of 11.2-ounce bottles because they may contain glass particles.

Stella Artois announced the voluntary recall Monday, saying a packaging flaw that originated with a third-party producer could cause a small piece of glass to fall into the beer. Anyone with beer that might be affected is eligible to be repaid, and the beer should not be consumed, according to the company.



The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-, 12-, 18- and 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Légère 6- and 12-packs. Less than 1 percent of the beer's glass bottles sold in North America per year are affected, the company says.

To learn which bottle codes indicate the beer may be affected, visit this website. For more information, visit the site or call 855-215-5824.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," Stella Artois spokeswoman Christina Choi said in a statement. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."