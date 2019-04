An ambulance is seen outside the church premises with gathered security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. - At least 42 people were killed April 21 in a string of blasts at hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services, a police official told AFP.

A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman says six Easter Sunday blasts killed at least 30 people and wounded 283 others, NBC News reports.

The near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists, a Sri Lanka security official said.

One church, St. Anthony's Shrine, and the three hotels are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists. The other two churches are in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and the eastern town of Batticaloa.