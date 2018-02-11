South Africa’s Next Leader Faces Plenty of Challenges

In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, Cyril Ramaphosa is seen in Johannesburg.

The ruling party in South Africa will hold a meeting Monday to negotiate the resignation of President Jacob Zuma after he was ousted by Nelson Mandela's protege, Cyril Ramaphosa, NBC News reported.

Ramaphosa will have to unite the ruling party, the African National Congress, which factionalized since Mandela’s release from prison after 27 years and the end of white minority rule.

African National Congress committee members say they had been poised to demand Zuma's removal from office at a meeting last week.

Ramaphosa ousted Zuma from the leadership of the ANC, but not yet from the country’s presidency. Zuma was conducting business as usual throughout the week, his office said, despite reports of his imminent resignation.