Kidde Recalls Around 450K Smoke Detectors Sold in US and Canada

About 452,000 smoke detectors sold at Home Depot, Walmart and other stores nationwide are being recalled after the company discovered the device may fail to alert consumers of smoke, the company said Wednesday.

The Kidde company, which sold the detectors in the U.S. and Canada, was recalling models PI2010 and PI9010 after a yellow cap was left on some alarms, possibly preventing the device from working. The yellow cap covers one of two smoke sensors, the company said. If the sensors are affected, homeowners may not be alerted to a fire.

The model and date are located on the back of the alarm.

Consumers were advised to remove the alarm to look for the presence of a yellow cap, and if the alarm has one, to contact Kidde customer service to get instructions on ordering a new one. You can call 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There has been one report of a faulty alarm, the company said. No injuries related to the recalled products have been reported.

The potentially defective alarms were sold September 2016 through January 2018, the company said.

