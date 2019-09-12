Small Plane Crashes Into Car Near Md. Airport; No Serious Injuries

Four people were injured, none critically, when a small plane crashed into a car Thursday morning on Route 50 in Bowie, Maryland. NBC4's Tracee Wilkins speaks to Prince George's County Fire Department Chief Benjamin Barksdale for more details on the crash. (Published 2 hours ago)

A small plane crashed into a car in Bowie, Maryland, on Thursday, but no one was seriously hurt, leading the county fire chief to call the outcome "a miracle."

Two people were in the plane and two people were in the car. All four were treated at the scene by Prince George's County medics, county police said.

"A miracle today here in Prince George's County," Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale said. "Amazing that [there was] no fire, no fuel spillage at all, so yes, we're very fortunate today."

The pilot was attempting to take off from nearby Freeway Airport when the plane crashed on eastbound Route 50 at Church Road, according to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police said.

Crews responded about 11:20 a.m. Chopper4 footage shows that one wing of the plane was severed and came to rest on the roadway next to a silver sedan. Debris was scattered on the road.

Police initially said they believed the pilot, a 58-year-old Laurel, Maryland, resident, was attempting to land but later said they believe he was trying to take off.

The passenger in the plane was a 57-year-old resident of Columbia, Maryland, police said.

The driver of the sedan was a 29-year-old D.C. man; his passenger was a 31-year-old Baltimore resident.

Records show the plane, a 1978 fixed-wing single-engine aircraft, is registered to a resident of Greenbelt, Maryland, and was licensed to fly.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were heading to the scene to investigate, police said.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. Traffic was getting by on the shoulder of eastbound Route 50 and in the right lane of westbound Route 50 as of midday Thursday.

Reports of the medical treatment for the four people involved fluctuated as officials handled the incident. Earlier Thursday, fire officials said the two people from the car were being taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and the two people in the plane had refused medical treatment. However, police later said that all four were being treated at the scene.

Stay with NBCWashington.com and News4 for more.