Simone Biles' Brother Arrested in Ohio Triple Murder

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in which three people were killed and two others were injured on New Year's Eve in Cleveland, NBC News reported.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in the fatal shooting Dec. 31 at an Airbnb rental property that left three men dead, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement said an "uninvited group" entered the house and "an altercation ensued" between them and the invited guests. The fight led to gunfire.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to prosecutors.

It was not immediately clear Friday if Biles-Thomas has a lawyer.