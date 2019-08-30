Simone Biles' Brother Arrested in Ohio Triple Murder - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Simone Biles' Brother Arrested in Ohio Triple Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is charged with multiple counts of murder in a New Year's Eve shooting in Cleveland, Ohio

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Simone Biles' Brother Arrested in Ohio Triple Murder
    Liberty County Sheriff
    Tevin Biles Thomas

    The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in which three people were killed and two others were injured on New Year's Eve in Cleveland, NBC News reported.

    Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in the fatal shooting Dec. 31 at an Airbnb rental property that left three men dead, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. 

    The statement said an "uninvited group" entered the house and "an altercation ensued" between them and the invited guests. The fight led to gunfire. 

    Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to prosecutors.

    It was not immediately clear Friday if Biles-Thomas has a lawyer.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices