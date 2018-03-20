Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting at Md. High School

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a high school in southeast Maryland Tuesday morning, the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office confirmed.

The school was locked down and the incident was contained, according to the the website of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. The school didn't give further information.



Photo credit: NBC

Some of the injuries were critical, sheriff's officials said. It's not clear how many people were injured at the school about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. Deputies were called to the school just before 8 a.m.



A Twitter post from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.

Agents of the were Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were traveling to the school to assist with the investigation.



Parents of students at Great Mills High School are being told to report to Leonardtown High School to receive information.

Top News Photos: Self-Driving Car Kills Pedestrian



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet Tuesday that he is "closely monitoring the situation."

"Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," Hogan said.



The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"We are Here for you, students of Great Mills," Parkland student activist Emma Gonzalez tweeted, "together we can stop this from ever happening again."

Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.