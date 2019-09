Ride-sharing and San Francisco-based company Lyft is facing a major lawsuit and face accusations of not doing enough in response to sexual assaults.

The complaint filed by the alleged victims claims that as early as 2015, Lyft became aware that drivers were sexually assaulting female passengers.

The complaint, filed Wednesday, also said Lyft did not do enough to prevent the assaults and does not have adequate background checks.

Updates to come.

