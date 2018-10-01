Demonstrators to Call on Flake to Reject Kavanaugh at Boston Event

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who upended his GOP colleagues' plans Friday to move quickly to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by saying he wants an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, will be in Boston Monday for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Flake is scheduled to talk about the future of the Republican party along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the event at City Hall Plaza.

A rally is being held ahead of his appearance to urge him to vote against confirming Kavanaugh.

"We're here to send a message to Senator Flake that if you come to Boston, you're going to hear from us," said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, congressional candidate and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with advocacy groups and survivors of sexual assault, will all be in attendance. Olympian Adam Rippon, who is in town to speak at the Forbes event, also attended Monday morning's rally.

Hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday, holding signs with messages like "No, Brett" and "Kava-NAH." They joined in chants of "Love, not hate," and "Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go!"

“I want to say to Senator Flake, I guess I want to say thank you for asking the question, but that’s your job. That’s your job to vet the nominee sitting on that committee,” Walsh said at Monday's rally.

"We are Massachusetts. We are the revolutionaries," U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said at the rally. "This is where the abolitionist movement started, this is where the suffragette movement started, this is where the Affordable Care Act movement started, this is where the gay marriage movement started. This is where the revolution starts to say that Brett Kavanaugh will not serve on the Supreme Court of the United States of America."

Monday's event featuring Flake was originally scheduled to be held at the Colonial Emerson Theatre, but Emerson College pushed to have the event canceled over "safety reasons."

Flake was a central figure in advancing Kavanaugh's nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee with his tie-breaking vote. Flake said he'd vote to advance the bill to the floor, but asked for a one-week investigation into the sexual assault allegations lodged by Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh.

On "60 Minutes" Sunday night, Flake talked about his impressions of Kavanaugh’s testimony, saying, "It was anger...but if I were unjustly accused, that's how I would feel as well. As it went on, I think his interaction with some of the members was a little too sharp, but the statement at the beginning I thought was pretty raw, but in keeping with someone who had been unjustly accused."

The rally at City Hall Plaza gets underway at 10, while the panel with Flake starts at 11:30.

Flake is also scheduled to speak Monday night at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire. He is scheduled to give a speech titled "After the Deluge: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle" at 6 p.m.

Granite State Progress and several other groups are planning a rally outside the Institute of Politics at 5 p.m.

This will be Flake's second appearance in New Hampshire this year. He has said a bid for president in 2020 is unlikely, but hasn't ruled one out altogether.