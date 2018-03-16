After Texas Plant Explodes, Search to Resume for Missing Worker

A North Texas man and his family fear the worst after an explosion destroyed the chemical plant where he worked Thursday morning. The search for the man is expected to continue Friday at the plant following some environmental tests. (Published 2 hours ago)

The search for a man missing after an explosion and fire destroyed the Texas chemical plant where he worked is expected to continue sometime Friday.

Dylan Mitchell, 27, is missing after an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Cresson, Texas, March 15, 2018.

Photo credit: Mitchell Family

Dylan Mitchell, 27, is believed to have been at work inside the Tri-Chem Industries Plant in Cresson when something exploded, sparking a fire that consumed the building Thursday.



Mitchell's brother, Austin Mitchell, spoke with NBC 5 Thursday afternoon and said his family is fearing the worst since his brother hasn't been seen since the blast was reported.

"It sucks. I feel hollow," Austin Mitchell said. "It's been this long, he's probably dead."

The section of the building that remains standing after the fire was searched by rescuers earlier Friday, but there was no sign of Mitchell in that part of the building.

The Environmental Protection Agency and a specialized hazmat team are on site working to determine when it will be safe to enter the rest of the building to continue the search for Mitchell.

Officials hope to be able to resume searching Friday afternoon.







Two other people working at the facility were injured in the fire, including one person who was critically burned on his trunk and hands and flown about 50 miles to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

A second injured person, whose injuries were not as serious, was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center.

NBC 5 has learned about 12 people work at the Cresson facility, which opened about a year ago. There were no other injuries reported and it's not immediately clear how many people were working at the facility Thursday.

Air quality around the area has been monitored and officials do not believe there is any threat to the public.

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco contributed to this report.

