Multiple People Hurt in Shooting at Calif. High School

At least five students have been hospitalized after a classmate opened fire Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita.

Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. Initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated there were seven victims. That figure was later revised.

Three of the vicitims are in critical condition. Details about the other victims' conditions were not immediately available.

"We have multiple victims down," said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff's Department. "Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect."

School Shooting Incidents Since 2013 Everytown.org defines the incidents mapped below as any time a firearm discharges a live round inside or into a school building or on or onto a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials. Incidents in which guns were brought into schools but not discharged are not included. Source: Everytown.org, NBC Staff Reports

Last updated on Aug. 21, 2019

Aerial video showed students with hands raised being escorted by deputies from the school of about 2,300 students. They were taken to school buses with armed deputies on board.

At least nine ambulances were requested by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The shooter was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a student at the school. The sheriff's department alerted nearby residents to lock their doors and remain inside, but said later Thursday morning that the shooter no longer remained a threat.

NBC4 News is working to confirm information about the status of the shooter and his identity. He is in custody and at a hospital, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

There appeared to be just one shooter, according to the sheriff's department.

Several patrol vehicles were seen in a neighborhood near the school. Deputies with guns drawn were positioned outside a house.

Deputies also are following up on reports that the shooter dropped off a backpack at a baseball field near the house, according to the sheriff's department.

"It's one of my worst nightmares as a sheriff," said Villanueva.

There was no immediate word on a motive.

"That's going to take us a while to go through," Villanueva said.

Nearby schools were locked down.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road was being used for a family reunification center.