“Saturday Night Live” returned to the airwaves to take on Fox News anchorman Harris Faulkner the host of Outnumbered, played by Leslie Jones, who wanted to “impeach Obama” and went straight to Alex Baldwin’s Donald Trump, bored and speaking an internal monologue, at a press conference with Baltic nation leaders.

"Oh my god, I'm already so bored," Baldwin Trump says in his internal monologue. "I wish I was watching 'Roseanne.' How great is that show? Roseanne loves me. She's like a good Rosie O'Donnell."

At the end of the press conference Baldwin’s Trump states to a reporter, “I’m not worried at all because here’s the thing that no one else has said and I’m the only one willing to actually say this: I don’t care about America.”

Right before the press conference ends the Easter bunny that shows up and Baldwin’s Trump asks, “"One more thing, does anyone else see this rabbit?" he said. "I'm not the only one that sees this rabbit, right?"

On the “Weekend Update” with Michael Che and Colin Jost addressed national issues security issues. Alex Moffat’s Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg stopped by to visit Colin Jost to address Facebook’s privacy scandal.

“Tonight, I’d like to apologize to all 87 million of you one-by-one,” Moffat’s Zuckerberg said about Facebook’s recent data leaks scandal.

Che was visited by Angel, every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever played by Heidi Gardner, who had some words of advice for Meghan Markle.

The star of the “Black Panther” movie Chadwick Boseman began the show and musical guest rapper Cardi B debuted her pregnancy on live television during her performance.



