Ryan Seacrest's Ex-Stylist Accuses Him of Sexual Misconduct

Ryan Seacrest speaks on stage at the 2017 Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink at Fairview on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in New York.

Ryan Seacrest's former stylist for six years at cable channel E! accused him of sexual misconduct, detailing her allegations in interviews with Variety.

The publication reported Monday that it had obtained a November letter sent by accuser Suzie Hardy's attorney to E!, its corporate parent NBCUniversal, and Seacrest.

“The job became an ordeal as Seacrest subjected Hardy to years of unwanted sexual aggression — grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later," Variety reported. NBC News could not independently verify the report.

Hardy, a single mother, told Variety she stayed in her position out of concern for being able to provide for her daughter. She said her employment with E! ended weeks after she took her allegations to human resources in 2013.

In November Seacrest called Hardy's claims "reckless." Three months later he wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter that it was "gut-wrenching" to have his workplace behavior called into question. Seacrest is co-host of ABC television's daytime talk show "Live with Kelly & Ryan" and is set to host "American Idol's" reboot on that network next month.

E! said in a statement to Variety that an independent investigation into the allegations found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

