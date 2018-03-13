Russian With Links to Putin Critic Found Dead in London

The address in New Malden which has been sealed-off by police after Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov, a close friend of Putin critic Boris Berezovsky, has been found dead.

A close associate of an outspoken critic of Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been found dead in his London home, NBC News reported.

Nikolai Glushkov also once testified against billionaire Roman Abramovich, a Putin ally who is also the owner of the Chelsea Football Club, in a court case

Glushkov, 69, previously worked for a company owned by Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky. In the 1990s, he held a senior position with Russian airline Aeroflot.

Glushkov's cause of death was not immediately known. London's Metropolitan Police said the death was "currently being treated as an unexplained."

British PM: ‘Highly Likely’ Russia Behind Ex-Spy’s Poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was “highly likely” Russia was behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. They are in critical condition after exposure to a military-grade nerve agent. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

However, counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation "as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had."

