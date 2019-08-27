3 Hurt in Rockfall at Utah's Zion National Park

Three people were injured, including one who was transported to a hospital, in a large rockfall at Zion National Park in Utah on Monday afternoon, park authorities said.

"A substantial piece of rock" broke off Cable Mountain around 3,000 feet above Weeping Rock, the park said in a statement. Park staff were notified of the fall near a Weeping Rock shuttle stop around 5:50 p.m.

The falling rock felled trees and showered visitors with what was described as smaller rocks, branches and a plume of dust and sand, NBC News reported. The rock struck the East Rim Trail, which had been previously closed, before debris rained down.

The identities of those injured were not released.