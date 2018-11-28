 Rockefeller Center's 86th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Rockefeller Center's 86th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Sam Hart

11 PHOTOS

25 minutes ago

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Trumps Light National Christmas Tree
San Diego's Gingerbread City Gala Masterpieces
Connect With Us
AdChoices