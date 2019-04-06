At Least 6 People Shot in Chicago: Police

Authorities were responding to reports of six people shot Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. in 6300 block of South Seeley Ave., according to police.

Authorities said two of those individuals were children; a 10-year-old girl who was shot in the shin and an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and back. Both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and chest area was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, along with a 42-year-old man who was shot twice in the hip, officials confirmed.

Two other males, a 23-year-old shot in the left foot though in stable condition and a 28-year-old shot in the right shoulder, were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. The 28-year-old was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for further evaluation.

"The shooting occured at a family gathering," CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later tweeted.

Guglielmi also mentioned on Twitter that individuals on the scene were not being cooperative with detectives.

At the moment, no offenders were taken into custody.

No other details were immediately known.