Teacher in Custody After Gun Fires at Georgia School

A teacher was taken into custody at a north Georgia high school Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a classroom, according to the local police department.

No children were in danger at Dalton High School, according to tweets from the Dalton Police Department, but one student's ankle was injured during the evacuation. Police had received a report of shots fired.

Social studies teacher Jesse Randall David, 53, allegely fired one shot from a handgun through a classroom window, Dalton police said. After 30-45 minutes, David surrendered and was taken into custody without injury.



The school was evacuated and locked down, police said. Dalton has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It is located about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

The incident comes two weeks after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. One Twitter user who appears to be a student tweeted at the National Rifle Association, which has backed President Donald Trump's proposal to arm some school teachers to prevent school shootings, to argue that the measure would not make schools safer.

"@nra my favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot. We had to run out The back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe," user @_omg_chondi_ wrote in the tweet, which had about 1,500 retweets within an hour.

An Instagram account associated with the user's Twitter account appeared to corroborate that she is a student at Dalton High School.

Students were being taken to a trade and convention center, where police asked parents to meet them.

