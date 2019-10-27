Rep. Katie Hill Announces Resignation With 'Broken Heart'

UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference to introduce ACTION for National Service outside of the Capitol on Tuesday June 25, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

California U.S. Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation Sunday, as she faced an ethics investigation into an alleged relationship with a staffer.

"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," the California Democrat wrote in a resignation letter posted to her Twitter account. "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country."

The announcement follows public revelations of a relationship with a campaign staffer. Hill, who is in the process of divorcing her husband, had previously apologized after admitting to that relationship. She has denied a separate allegation that she engaged in a relationship with a member of her congressional staff.

"During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign. I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment," Hill wrote in a statement sent to supporters last week.

Several news outlets published intimate photos of Hill as part of their reporting on the alleged affairs. Hill has said U.S. Capitol Police are "investigating the situation and potential legal violations."

Hill is a first-term House member who identifies as bisexual and was considered a rising star in the Democratic party.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.