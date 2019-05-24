Aldi Recalls Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour Over E. Coli Concerns

File Photo - Aldi has announced a recall on Bakers Corner All Purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

A voluntary recall has been issued for Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at Aldi stores in 11 states, including Connecticut, due to possible E. coli.

A news release posted on ALDI’s website said the flour was from an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, N.Y. and distributed to select Aldi stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia. The recall is for Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold in a 5 lb. bag with the UPC code: 041498130404.

As a precaution, Aldi has recalled all best if used by dates and all lots of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour products produced by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, N.Y. from store shelves in the 11 affected states.

If you have flour affected by the recall, throw it away or return it to your local store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688.

Aldi is also urging people not to eat raw dough or batter.