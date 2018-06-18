Rapper XXXTentacion Shot to Death in South Florida

Authorities are investigating after a man, later identified as rapper XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach.

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion has died after he was shot during a possible robbery in Deerfield Beach Monday, officials said.

The 20-year-old singer, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside Riva Motorsports at 3671 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, officials said.

Several deputies were at the scene examining a black BMW that was believed to be the rapper's car.

Officials say he was leaving the motorcycle shop when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the rapper.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, officials said.

XXXTentacion, who had a Top 10 pop hit with "Sad!" and saw his sophomore album reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month, was awaiting trial on aggravated battery, domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after he was accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend.

Miami-Dade court records show he was due in court next week for a hearing in the case.

