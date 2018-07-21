Police Chase Ends at LA Trader Joe’s, Hostage Situation Underway

A police pursuit ended in the Silver Lake area at a Trader Joe's with shots fired and a suspect inside on Saturday afternoon.

When Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time, the pursuit vehicle was visible, crashed into a pole.

"(The suspect) jumped out of the car, and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car," Dan Zito, who said he was only feet away from the crash, said. "And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in [to the Trader Joe’s]."

Moments later, LAPD approached under heavy caution and rescued one person that was left behind in the pursuit vehicle. Police later confirmed that the person was 20 years old and was taken to a nearby hospital. LAPD did not confirm her injuries, but initial reports stated that the woman in the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.

Newschopper4 was able to view the LAPD tactically working to rescue employees and customers trapped inside. Both customers and workers could be seen running from the store to safety and jumping out of store windows and escaping via a ladder placed at a window.

At least one customer was taken out of the store with injuries and appeared to require immediate medical attention.



Police had surrounded the Trader Joe's and were still working to rescue people trapped inside and take control of the store as of approximately 4:15 p.m.

"I’ve never seen so many police in my life," Derek Anthony, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was also responding to the scene and stated that 100 firefighters and 18 ambulances had been deployed to the scene.



Anthony said he saw the end of the pursuit, "The car had heavy damage, had flat tires and (the suspect) was still careening around the corner with all the police behind him, and he was shooting his gun as he came around the corner."





After the barricade situation had been established and ongoing, a young male hostage was able to walk out of the front door with arms raised and taken to safety. Police were said to be in contact with the suspect and negotiating an end to the barricade.

As of 5:15 p.m., the barricade was still ongoing with SWAT vehicles in position and a location to perform emergency triage, if necessary.

The LAPD confirmed that the suspect is a male adult, and the police pursuit stemmed from a shooting that occurred at 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 32nd Street in Los Angeles. The victims at that shooting were an elderly woman and a woman in her 20s.





The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a 2015 Toyota Camry, per LAPD, and this vehicle was spotted in Hollywood. That is where the pursuit began, before concluding in front of the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake.





LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted, "We're deploying our Mayor’s Crisis Response Team to provide emotional support and resources to victims of #SilverLake #TraderJoes incident. For anyone involved in this incident, the family reunification center is @LAPDHQ Northeast Division at 3353 North San Fernando Road."



