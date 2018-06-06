Puerto Rican Families Set to Lose FEMA Housing Assistance

As another hurricane season approaches, some in Puerto Rico still have tarps instead of roofs. Gaby Acevedo reports. (Published Monday, May 28, 2018)

Some in Puerto Rico Still Living Under Tarps After Maria

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Transitional Shelter Assistance Program, which is providing short-term housing assistance to Puerto Rican families that are still displaced by Hurricane Maria and living in hotels, is set to end on June 30, NBC News reported.

About 2,300 families are still in TSA-participating hotels in 28 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to FEMA.



"Those families who remain in hotels will at that point have no additional financial support in the housing side so they will for all intents and purposes become homeless," said Tara Parrish of the Pioneer Valley Project, an organization lobbying FEMA for longer-term subsidies.

And while FEMA has also offered to pay for airline tickets for those seeking to return to the island, families note that they don't have a home to return to.

"I'd have to practically be in the streets," a mother of two living in a Massachusetts hotel room said. "Over there and here it is the same. I have nothing."













