Fla. Inmate Punches Public Defender in the Head During Bond Hearing

A Florida public defender was blindsided by a punch thrown by a defendant during an incident that was caught on camera in Broward County bond court.

The Wednesday morning attack happened as Broward Judge Jackie Powell and attorneys were in the middle of a bond hearing for another inmate.

Assistant Public Defender Julie Chase was standing next to a female defendant at a podium when a man waiting for his own bond hearing stood up, walked behind Chase and punched her with his left hand.

The courtroom video shows Chase fall to the floor. The inmate standing next to her put her hands to her mouth and backed away.

Deputies quickly moved in, handcuffed the man and carried him from the courtroom. He was later identified as 27-year-old William Green, who was arrested on a battery charge on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Chase was taken to the hospital, but her condition was unkown.

