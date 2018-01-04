Magnitude 4.5 Quake Shakes Sleeping Bay Area

NBC Bay Area's Jeff Rainieri describes the earthquake that jolted people out of bed on Jan. 4. 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake on the Hayward Fault jolted Bay Area residents out of bed early Thursday, but it appears to have done little damage.



The temblor, initially reported as magnitude 4.5, struck at 2:39 a.m. two miles east of Berkeley and had a depth of eight miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or accidents were reported. According to the USGS website, people reporting feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

At a press conference, USGS officials said there was a small probability that this earthquake was a fore shock, and will be followed by a big earthquake: "Looking historically ... about 5% of the time earthquakes are followed by larger earthquakes," said USGS Earthquake Science Center Deputy Director Keith Knudson.



It's a reminder the "Hayward Fault is ready to go," he said.

There hasn't been a major earthquake on the Hayward Fault in over a hundred years. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred on Oct. 21, 1868, and was known at the time as the "Great San Francisco Earthquake," killing 30 people and causing widespread destruction. It was one of the most destructive in California history.



The USGS also said that the agency would not be issuing alerts for an earthquake of this magnitude because "they tend not to do that much damage."

The USGS acknowledged that the earthquake was relatively deep for a Hayward Fault earthquake.



USGS officials also said that usually older structures suffer more damage in earthquakes.



NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri reported the quake lasted about 10 seconds and had a bit of rolling and a sharp jolt. The temblor was felt across the region in San Francisco and in parts of the East and South Bay.





The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said there were no reports of damages from the region at this time. But a video posted to Twitter showed products that had fallen from the shelves of a San Leandro Safeway store.

Bay Area Rapid Transit said on Twitter that, while no damage was reported to the system, the first trains this morning were delayed while maintenance crews inspect tracks and structures throughout the BART system. Normal service later resumed.



In the South Bay, the VTA also reported delays due to routine inspections.

John De Motto tweeted out a picture of grocery items on the floor at a Safeway store in San Leandro. De Motto also tweeted out a photo of a ceiling panel on the floor.

