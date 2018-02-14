Several Hospitalized After Shooting at NSA's Fort Meade Campus

Several people were hospitalized after an unauthorized SUV tried to enter the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Maryland, a spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

The unauthorized vehicle tried to enter the base through one of its secure vehicle entry gates just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

At some point, shots were fired. Several people were hospitalized, but officials say no one was shot. The number of people injured was not released.

From Chopper4, police could be seen surrounding a handcuffed man who was sitting on the ground. Nearby, a black SUV with bullet holes through its windshield appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier at one of the entry gates.

An NSA spokesman said the incident is under control and that "there’s no ongoing security or safety threat."

After the shooting, Highway 32 was closed in both directions near the campus during rush hour, and Fort Meade urged drivers to "take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully."



Anne Arundel County police had tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. referencing a "possible shooting near NSA," but it said it was not the lead agency investigating the incident. The Anne Arundel and Fort Meade fire departments tweeted they were also assisting in the investigation.

The FBI's Baltimore office also said it was aware of the incident and would be sending personnel to the site.



The White House said President Donald Trump has been briefed on "the shooting at Ft. Meade."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," the White House said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

The NSA's presence is clearly visible in the area, with large satellite dishes and glass and steel buildings rising from the tree line. Chain link fences marked with restricted access signs and topped with barbed wire run along the perimeter of the campus.

Posted signs inform drivers of various exits for the NSA and Fort Meade, including one for deliveries, another for the visitors center and one designated only for employees.

But this is not the first time an incident has been reported at the gate.

In 2015, a 27-year-old transgender woman who went by the name Mya was killed, and a passenger was wounded, when police opened fire after the pair tried to gain unauthorized entry at an NSA gate at Fort Meade.