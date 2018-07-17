Authorities Hunt for Possible Serial Killer in Houston - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Authorities Hunt for Possible Serial Killer in Houston

He was wanted in connection with three murders over three days in Harris County and Houston beginning Friday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Houston Police
    Houston police say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was wanted in connection with three killings over three days in Harris County and Houston beginning Friday.

    Investigators in Texas are searching for a man described as a possible serial killer, NBC News reported

    Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, is wanted in connection with three killings over three days in Harris County and Houston beginning Friday, authorities said. He was also described as a "person of strong interest" in two other crimes: a July 9 home invasion committed by an armed suspect and the shooting of a bus driver on Monday morning. 

    "This individual is to be considered armed and dangerous," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Monday. "The sooner we can get him into custody the sooner we can breathe a little easier."

    Acevedo also said Gilberto Rodriguez had been on parole for unspecified crimes when he cut his ankle monitor a few days ago. He added that it wasn’t clear if the slayings were the work of a serial killer.

