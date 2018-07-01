A woman dubbed "Pool Patrol Paula" by the internet has been fired by the skin care company Rodan + Fields after she allegedly assaulted a black teenager at a pool and told him he didn't belong there, NBC News reported.
Authorities say Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, a white, South Carolina woman, was charged with third-degree assault after hitting a 15-year-old boy in the face and chest during an encounter at a pool on June 24 in Summerville, South Carolina, according to a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office incident report.
She was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly biting a sheriff's detective and pushing another into a wall when they tried to arrest her. The report, citing the unidentified teen, alleges that Sebby-Strempel called the boy "a punk," used "racial slurs" and said he didn't belong at the community pool — even though he had been invited there by a family friend who lives in the neighborhood.
Rodan + Fields confirmed to NBC that Sebby-Strempel, a now-former contractor for the company, was no longer affiliated with the brand after it reviewed "law enforcement statements" and determined that she violated company policy.
The incident comes on the heels of another situation in which a white woman was captured on video in California calling police on an eight-year-old black girl for selling water without a permit. She became known across the internet as "Permit Patty."