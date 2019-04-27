Politicians Condemn Deadly Synagogue Shooting on Passover

Jessica Parks, right, hugs Poway Mayor Steve Vaus outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Poway, Calif.

Politicians were among those who condemned the deadly attack at a synagogue near San Diego Saturday, on the last day of Passover.

A 19-year-old gunman is suspected of killing one woman and injuring three others at Chabad of Poway in what the city's mayor has said was a hate crime.

"Coming just six months after the horrific mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, we are confronted with what appears to be another anti-Semitic attack," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote. "We all stand with the Jewish community against this act of hate."

The San Diego-based shooter, identified by authorities as John Earnest, entered the synagogue in Poway, California, at 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, killing one woman and injuring a girl and two men. The suspect has since been detained by law enforcement.

"The Jewish community again is devastated," tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. "We stand w/@Chabad. It’s heartbreaking to see yet another tragedy on Shabbat, on Passover, exactly 6 months after the Tree of Life #synagogueshooting."

The attack comes as anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise, increasing roughly 37% in 2017, according to FBI data. A man in his mid-40s is charged with killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last October, in what is believed to be the deadliest attack targeting the Jewish community in the United States.

In a statement, the Tree of Life synagogue responded to the Poway attack, saying, "THIS MUST STOP."

"My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected — the families, the loved ones," President Donald Trump said Saturday on the White House South Lawn. He called the Poway attack "hard to believe" and said "we'll get to the bottom of it."

First lady Melania Trump tweeted that she was "heartbroken to hear of another senseless shooting in a place of worship," and Vice President Mike Pence wrote that "antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Hate continues to fuel horrific and cowardly acts of violence across our state, country, and world. It must be called out."

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., said in a statement that “our houses of worship are sacred, and no person should fear for their life while inside them." Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., said he was thinking of and praying for the victims.

"Enough," Peters tweeted. "Enough hate. Enough gun violence. I stand with all Jewish Americans today."