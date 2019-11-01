4 Dead, 4 Hurt in Shooting at Halloween Party in Northern California - NBC 10 Philadelphia
4 Dead, 4 Hurt in Shooting at Halloween Party in Northern California

Witnesses at the scene told NBC Bay Area that the shooting happened during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental. Witnesses said that attendees at the party included Laney College students

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    Four people were killed and at least four others were injured in a Halloween night shooting at a house party in Orinda, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 11 p.m. along the 100 block of Lucille Way, police said.

    Witnesses at the scene told NBC Bay Area that the shooting happened during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental. Witnesses said that attendees at the party included Laney College students. Police have not confirmed the witness statements.

    The Orinda Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

    No further details were immediately available.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

