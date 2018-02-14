17 Dead, Multiple Injured at Fla. High School Shooting: Sheriff

A man opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. At least 17 people was killed. (Published 4 hours ago)

A former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets in the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.



The shooter, who was equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades, set off a fire alarm to draw students out of classrooms shortly before the day ended at one of the state's largest schools, officials said.

Authorities offered no immediate details on the 19-year-old suspect or any possible motive, except to say that he had been kicked out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which has about 3,000 students.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect was expelled from the school "for disciplinary reasons," and that Cruz had an AR-15 and multiple magazines in his possession.



Tweleve of the victims were found dead inside the school. One of the victims have been identified as the school's football coach, Israel said.

The Sheriff said they've begun to investigate the suspect's social media and described it as "very disturbing."

He called the shooting a "horrific, homicidal and detestable act."

Benny Menendez, Chief Medical Director at the Emergency Department of Broward Hearth North, said five of the victims are in critical condition.

"Most of the victims we've had here have had gunshot wounds," Menendez said.

Multiple students confirmed that there was a fire drill early in the morning, and when the fire alarm rang again later in the afternoon, one student told NBC 6 that "no one expected anything that was gonna happen."

School board officials said staff and students heard what sounded like gunfire shortly before dismissal, and the school went on an immediate lockdown.

Footage posted on social media showed students cowering under desks in one classroom as gunshots rang out.

NBC 6 spoke to the older brother of one student, who said his sister, a sophomore, was safe but “trembling in shock” at the scene unfolding at her high school.

“It’s just complete chaos out there,” he said a short distance from the school. “She was numb.”

NBC 6 also spoke with a father who was able to communicate with his child inside the school. "I'm relieved that [the suspect] has been captured, at least that part of its over. The stress from this is too much." He said his child is safe.

"This is just the worst kind of tragedy," said U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents the district that includes parts of Parkland. "It's a great community and it's just so awful to see the images coming out of there."

The school will remain closed for the rest of the week, and all school activities have been canceled, Broward City Public Schools tweeted.

Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie said Wednesday night that grief counselors will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Pine Trails Parks and Amphitheater.



The FBI is asking the public for information related to the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident can submit it directly to the FBI by clicking here.

