Calif. Pursuit of Motor Home Ends in Destructive Crash

A motor home pursuit began in the Santa Clarita area and ended in Tarzana crashing into multiple vehicles and putting the lives of people, and pets in danger. The suspect is connected to an identity theft case. (Published 4 hours ago)

A heart-pumping California Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected stolen motor home in the San Fernando Valley area Tuesday involved multiple crashes, at least six other vehicles damaged, two dogs and at least three people going to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The motor home pursuit started in Santa Clarita, the CHP said. The motor home was stolen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley station.

Newschopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno were over the chase at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The driver of the motor home was driving at high speeds, ignoring signal lights and other rules of the road. During the pursuit, the suspected stolen vehicle sustained major damage to the passenger's side after the driver crashed into a palm tree.

"I can't imagine what would possess someone to just do something like that," said Bob Wolf, a man who works near where the pursuit happened.

In all, the CHP said that six vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, with at least three people going to the hospital with injuries, including the driver.

Even after sustaining major damage due to the crash into the palm tree, the motor home continued on the chase, crashing into multiple vehicles.

At one point, a dog appeared to fall out of the motor home during the pursuit, but the pet seemed to walk away from the fall uninjured. Authorities later confirmed that the dog had been found and was under the care of animal control.

As the pursuit progressed, at approximately 7:35 p.m., the driver crashed into a white vehicle. At least one person was in the white car and appeared to be injured in the collision.

"The sound was so loud it jotled me out of my desk chair," Wold said.

The female driver of the motor home and a second dog took off running after the final crash, but police quickly caught up to the woman and the dog. The woman was taken into custody in the 5100 block of Tampa Avenue in the city of Tarzana.