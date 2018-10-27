'Multiple Casualties' After Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue

What to Know Police in Pittsburgh responded to a shooting in Squirrel Hill North

A city councilman said it was near the Tree of Life synagogue

Video on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area along with other emergency services

There are "multiple casualties" after a shooting Saturday morning at a Pittsburgh synagogue, officials said.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told reporters that police responded to an active shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue at Wilkens Avenue and Shady Avenue in Squirrel Hill. He said there were "multiple casualties."

He added that police are "working the situation" and urged people to stay indoors and shelter in place.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted about the shooting at the synagogue as well as Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor.

Video from local NBC affiliate WPXI posted to social media showed a heavy police presence in the area along with other emergency services.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.